Hodgson on improving, Watford fans and playing away from home
- Published
Watford manager Roy Hodgson has been speaking to the media before their trip to Wolves on Thursday.
Here are the key lines:
Hodgson felt Watford "did a lot of good things" against Arsenal, giving his side something to "take forward".
He acknowledged that performances have been better but it is now about "turning those performances into three points".
Boos were heard around the stadium when Imran Louza was substituted in the second half against Arsenal, but Hodgson was full of praise for the Watford fans: "I thought the crowd was good and they tried to will us over the line."
Despite their struggles at Vicarage Road, the Hornets boss said he believes there isn't a "gulf in performances" when they play at home.
However, he acknowledged there may be "more pressure to take risks to score goals, because keeping a clean sheet is never going to be enough".