David de Gea said "Manchester has shaped me and will never leave me" after deciding to leav the club to pursue "a new challenge".

Thee 32-year-old has been at United for 12 years and his 545 appearances and 190 clean sheets are club records for a keeper.

After his Old Trafford exit was confirmed on Saturday, the goalkeeper wrote

"My farewell message to all Manchester United supporters is extremely difficult to write.

"I want to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years.

"We’ve achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club and gave me the opportunity to wear this badge.

"I took incredible pride every time I pulled on this shirt. To lead the team, to represent this institution, the biggest club in the world, was an honour only bestowed upon a few lucky footballers.

"It’s been an unforgettable and successful period since I came here. I didn’t think from leaving Madrid as a young boy we would achieve what we did together.

"Now, it’s the right time to undertake a new challenge, to push myself again in new surroundings, new beginnings.

"Manchester has shaped me and will never leave me. This club, Old Trafford and our incredible supporters will forever be in my heart.

"We’ve seen it all."