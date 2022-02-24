Watford 1-4 Crystal Palace: Pick of the stats

Crystal Palace have won 47 league games against Watford – they haven’t beaten any side more in their league history.

Watford suffered their 10th home league defeat of the season – only in 1971-72 and 1987-88 (both 11) did they lose more at Vicarage Road in a single league campaign.

The Eagles scored four or more goals for the first time in 53 Premier League games, since a 5-1 away win against West Bromwich Albion in December 2020.

Moussa Sissoko’s leveller for Watford was his first goal in 61 Premier League appearances, since netting for Tottenham against Burnley in December 2019.