Leeds United's long-serving defender Luke Ayling says the club must "look forward" and embrace the "great challenge" of gaining promotion from the Championship.

Leeds' three-year stay in the Premier League came to an end with relegation in May.

Ayling told BBC Radio Leeds that new manager Daniel Farke has adapted a "new style of play" that fans should be excited about.

He said: "We've been around enough styles to pick it up, but it takes time to get used to a new style. The fans that were there for our pre-season games could see that, we've got two more games to practise and then we start for real.

"It's hard to put last season behind us, but we’ve got to look forward, we can't keep looking back. This is a great challenge for us, we've been promoted from here before, of course it was behind closed doors. I was very sad that the fans weren't there to see that.

"We worked so hard to get this club promoted. I signed here eight years ago and dreamed of getting this club back to the Premier League and we did it, it was unbelievable and a great achievement. But, there was always one thing missing and that was the fans at Elland Road.

"We know this season won't be as easy as just turning up and getting promoted, it's a hard league to get out of. We've seen teams who have come down and stayed down for a long time."