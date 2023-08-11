Briony Bragg, This Fan Girl, external

Where will you finish? Realistically if we don't sign another striker of Dominic Calvert-Lewin's quality, I can see us finishing around the bottom of the table. I trust in Sean Dyche to keep us up again though.

Young talent to break through: Lewis Dobbin has impressed in pre-season.

Who needs to move on? Some may disagree with me but Everton should cash in on Alex Iwobi while they can. There’s been a contract offer on the table for months and he’s telling the press he wants to play Champions League football. Try scoring more than two goals a season.

Happy with your manager? I said last season if Dyche kept us up, get him a statue. He did an incredible job. I’m thrilled we got him before another club did as he certainly had his suitors.

Who will be your best signing? There were grumbles about his age when we signed Ashley Young but I think a lot of Toffees forget he took Lucas Digne's spot at Aston Villa.

What are you most looking forward to? I’m most looking forward to our manager embedding his style of football into the team. It's not the sexiest form of football of course but it's resolute, defensively strong and our players will work hard.

Any other business? Where art thou MSP? Some new investment and a new board would be a lovely boost for the new season (and a striker).

