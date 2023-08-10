Chelsea are closing in on 21-year-old Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo and are keen to finalise a deal in time for him to face Liverpool on Sunday. (Guardian), external

They have though however decided to abandon negotiations with Juventus over an exchange deal involving Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku. (Sky Sport Italia - via Football Italia), external

Meanwhile, Kepa Arrizabalaga is wanted by former Blues manager Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga side are seeking a replacement for 37-year-old German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who is currently injured. (Fabrizio Romano), external

West Ham and Burnley are competing for the loan signing of 21-year-old Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen, who spent last season with Vincent Kompany's side as they won the Championship title. (Mail), external

