Lage will be without Nelson Semedo, Pedro Neto and Ki-Jana Hoever for the game. He is hopeful that Semedo and Neto will be available for selection after the international break.

On the targets for the rest of the season and whether they are in the fight for the top four: “Our target is to have confidence in the way that we are working. If we do that, we will achieve targets like we did in the last game when we made it eight away victories.”

Conor Coady is “so important” both in defence and attack: “It’s no surprise to see him in the England squad. He’s maybe one of the best guys I know in football, with big ambition. He brings motivation to everyone and leads by example.”

Lage has great respect for Leeds and is aware of the challenges they will pose: “They are a bit more patient in their press since they changed their coach. But they still come to press high. They run a lot, they are hard to play – we need to have confidence to play our game.”