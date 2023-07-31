Kamara training alone - gossip

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is training alone with transfer talks ongoing as manager Michael Beale says "it's best he's to the side of the group". (Scottish Sun)

Jack Butland says his eyes have been opened by the size of Rangers and the demands of the support since moving to Ibrox. (The Herald)

Johnstone Burgh boss Jamie McKim expects former Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty to stay at the West of Scotland league club for longer than the two years he has signed for. (Scottish Sun)

