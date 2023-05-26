Julen Lopetegui said he will continue talks with Wolves about his future.

The 56-year-old's long-term future at Molineux has been in the spotlight with uncertainty about the club’s financial position.

Financial fair play regulations will impact the club's spending power this summer and Lopetegui has previously said he only discovered the constraints last week.

He has been calling for investment since securing Premier League safety and the manager will continue to speak to chairman Jeff Shi about what backing he will receive.

"We will see, we have to discuss with the chairman and owners," he said "The most important thing is what the solution is going to be. When you have a problem you have to solve the problem.

"This is all. About my future, I have a contract and we will see what is going to happen, This is football, we don't know.

"We have to talk, it's not about one or two days. We have to talk about the solution and the future to be able to have a squad ready to compete again.

"This year has been a wake-up call. We have to learn why it has happened and to overcome and make our homework this summer. It's not about one or two days. We need a clear picture.

"It's important to have the squad ready. Maybe not 100% of players but maybe 90%. For me it's very important, to have the squad ready to start working with us on 1 July."