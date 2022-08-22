We asked for your views after Leeds United's 3-0 win over Chelsea at Elland Road on Sunday.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Frank: What an absolute performance from the whole team. If Leeds can build on this performance and maintain this level of football, you never know where we will finish up in this league.

Andrew: That was the most complete Leeds performance since returning to the Premier League. All those dark dark days, months and years make days like this all the more sweet.

Jack: Played excellently and it was obvious Jesse had a gameplan and the team stuck to it. I felt the unsung heroes where Tyler Adams and Marc Roca, who absolutely dominated in the midfield.

Richard: Leeds are looking like a team again. That said, there were great individual performances, with Meslier making some top-drawer saves and Harrison in great form. The unknown quantities proved their worth, with Adams arguably man of the match. Rodrigo is emerging as a real force at this level. Credit to Jesse Marsch, who got this one absolutely right.

Graham: The result gives optimism for the season - providing the team can reproduce what they did again and again. The energy and desire was there and it looked like a real team effort. Rodrigo is out of the shadow of Raphinha and looks a better player for it. Jack Harrison is the real deal and so important to this side. Onwards and upwards now.