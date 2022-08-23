'Hearts and Forest in Mighten talks'

Negotiations are ongoing between Heart of Midlothian and Nottingham Forest over a loan move to Tynecastle for 20-year-old winger Alex Mighten, the England Under-20 international who is under contract to the Premier League club until 2025. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

Josh Ginnelly believes he does not fit into the formation adopted by Hearts manager Robbie Neilson this season, but the 25-year-old winger is in no immediate rush to leave despite the Scottish Premiership club being willing to listen to offers for the Englishman. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

