Ten Hag on takeover, the title and heading in the right direction
Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester
Fresh from their 2-2 draw away at Barcelona in the first leg of their Europa League play-off, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been previewing their game with Leicester on Sunday.
Here is what he had to say:
With bids to takeover the club due in today, Ten Hag says he is aware of the invitation for investment, but is focusing on the football.
He says others in the club are focusing on how to get the club financed and will take the decisions.
The manager hasn't spoken to the Glazer family or chief executive Richard Arnold about the possible sale.
Ten Hag said he believes United are heading in the right direction to qualify for the Champions League, that his players like playing in big games and are growing all the time.
He says he isn't thinking about their chances of winning the Premier League, but says they are trying to make sure they are in position in April to challenge.
Ten Hag warned they have to maintain their high standards to win on Sunday against Leicester and says Scott McTominay could return to the team after injury this weekend.