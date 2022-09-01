Fulham sign PSG's Kurzawa on loan
Published
It's time to #FeelThePawa. 💥#FFC pic.twitter.com/8sCghJUFJX— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) September 1, 2022
Layvin Kurzawa says he can't wait to play with his Fulham team-mates after arriving on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.
The Cottagers have signed the left-back on a season-long loan deal from the Ligue 1 side.
The 29-year-old said: "I feel very, very happy to be here. It’s a family here, everyone is very cool.
"I’ve watched every Fulham game this season, and I can’t wait to play with this team."