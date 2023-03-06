Martindale on Nouble, top six and his red card

Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

Livingston manager David Martindale has been talking to the media this morning, ahead of his side's home game against Dundee United on Wednesday.

Here are the key points from his press conference:

He says Joel Nouble should be receiving more protection from referees.

Admits his team are going through a blip.

Top six is still a possibility, but they need to pick up soon.

Martindale is delighted Jim Goodwin is back in the game.