Hibs name McPherson as chairman

Malcolm McPherson has been appointed Hibs' non-executive chairman in a boardroom reshuffle following owner Ron Gordon's death.

Corporate lawyer McPherson, who previously served as chairman from 1999-2002 and was in his second spell as a director, was nominated by the Gordon family and supported by the board at a meeting on Tuesday.

Hibs have also confirmed the appointment of Kathrin Hamilton as non-executive vice-chairman. Both Hamilton and McPherson were appointed to the board by Gordon in 2020.

Gordon's wife Kit and son Ian have joined the board as directors.

The Gordon family said: “We are pleased that Malcolm has accepted our nomination to become the club’s non-executive chairman.

“Malcolm has great experience in legal, business, and has a real passion for this football club. He and Ron were incredibly close and shared a similar ambition and vision for Hibernian FC.

McPherson said: “I was privileged to know Ron as a friend, as well as a board colleague, and so I’m proud that Kit and the wider Gordon Family have trusted me to continue implementing Ron’s vision for the club.

“We will keep the club moving forward with ambition and drive as Ron would’ve wanted."