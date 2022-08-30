Transfer news: Spurs targeting Leeds' James
Tottenham are in talks about a loan move for Leeds United and Wales winger Daniel James, 24, before Thursday's transfer deadline. (Fabrizio Romano), external
Meanwhile, Spurs have reignited their interest in Atletico Madrid's Belgium midfielder Yannick Carrasco, 28. (Telegraph - subscription required), external
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte wants striker Harry Kane to sign a new deal, with the 29-year-old's current contract having less than two years to run. (Mail), external