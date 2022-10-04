P﻿otter on Kante, Champions League and Giroud's return

G﻿raham Potter has been speaking to the media before Wednesday's Champions League game against AC Milan.

H﻿ere are the key lines from the Chelsea boss:

  • Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has been training for the past few days and will be in the squad.

  • Jorginho and Kai Havertz "felt some discomfort" against Crystal Palace but both trained on Tuesday.

  • On N'Golo Kante, he said: "He is training more and more - not fully, but getting closer, so that's really positive. It’s just a case of building him up. We have to be careful how we build his minutes up."

  • When asked about the club being linked with RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku and fellow forward Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United Potter said: "I will only speak about Chelsea players and not anyone else."

  • The Blues boss was asked what he learned from his first Champions League game: "It’s as I expect. It’s a real challenge if you drop your level."

  • H﻿e spoke about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's traumatic summer, during which he was the victim of a violent robbery at his home near Barcelona, and said: "The best thing for him is to play football, to put that incident behind him as quickly as possible."

  • O﻿n AC Milan, he said: "They are a top team. It's a massive challenge for us and an exciting challenge."

  • O﻿n Olivier Giroud's return to Stamford Bridge, he said: "He is someone Chelsea know very well. He is a fantastic player and plays the game in a really good way, using his quality and strengths."