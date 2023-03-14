A﻿lex Turk, Stretford Paddock, external

Manchester United face one of their most important runs of the season after the international break.

Erik ten Hag's side responded well to last Sunday's 7-0 thrashing at Liverpool by thumping Real Betis 4-1 in the Europa League midweek.

However, United slipped up in the Premier League again at the weekend as Casemiro's reckless red card handed the hosts an uphill battle at Old Trafford against rock-bottom Southampton.

A 0-0 draw has further closed the gap above fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur to just two points, albeit with a game in hand.

But Newcastle United, in fifth, can move three points behind the Red Devils if they win their game advantage.

United risk being pulled into a top-four battle they really should be clear of...

Casemiro will serve his four-match suspension in Sunday's FA Cup tie against Fulham before the trip to Newcastle and home games against Brentford and Everton after the international break.

The match at St James' Park has become crucial. If United lose, they may slip out of the top four.

It would be an overachievement in line with pre-season expectations but, at this stage, Ten Hag would consider missing out on Champions League football a failure.