Analysis: Fulham 1-4 Newcastle United

B﻿BC Sport's Joe Rindl

It was a tale of two attacks at Craven Cottage. Newcastle were relentless going forward, while Fulham struggled to get out of first gear.

They weren't helped by Nathaniel Chalobah's early sending-off, a decision Marco Silva described as "strange".

"The referee was there, it was a clear yellow card from him - he told me," Silva told BBC Sport.

"I am really confident that 11 v 11 the result would have been different."

But Newcastle had looked on top even before the red card, with Callum Wilson striking the post inside the first five minutes.

Against 10 men the visitors were slick going forward, as Miguel Almiron put in his best performance in a Newcastle shirt for some time.

Wilson's performance will also impress Eddie Howe, with the striker coming in for the injured Alexander Isak.

Fulham fans will hope Aleksandar Mitrovic will be fit for their match with West Ham next Sunday after the former Magpie limped off in the first half.

Newcastle, who moved up to sixth in the Premier League table, host Brentford next Saturday.