Dundee United remain the only side without a win in the Scottish Premiership this season (D2 L4). The Tangerines have failed to score in their last three league games, last going four with a goal in December 2021.

Each of Hibs' last nine away league goals have been scored by a different player (Kevin Nisbet, Chris Cadden, Jamie Murphy, Calvin Ramsay own goal, Drey Wright, Ewan Henderson, James Scott, Josh Campbell, Nohan Kenneh), a run that began in December of last season.

Dundee United have only won two of their last 11 top-flight league fixtures against Hibs (D5 L4), including just one of their last six (D2 L3).