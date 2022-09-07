Dundee Utd v Hibs: Pick of the stats
Dundee United remain the only side without a win in the Scottish Premiership this season (D2 L4). The Tangerines have failed to score in their last three league games, last going four with a goal in December 2021.
Each of Hibs' last nine away league goals have been scored by a different player (Kevin Nisbet, Chris Cadden, Jamie Murphy, Calvin Ramsay own goal, Drey Wright, Ewan Henderson, James Scott, Josh Campbell, Nohan Kenneh), a run that began in December of last season.
Dundee United have only won two of their last 11 top-flight league fixtures against Hibs (D5 L4), including just one of their last six (D2 L3).
Hibs have lost six of their last eight away league matches (W2), including both of their last two. Hibs last lost three consecutive away league outings in November 2021.