Celtic v Real Madrid: commentator's notes

Liam McLeod, BBC Scotland

Celtic supporters and players alike have long craved a crack at Real Madrid after a plethora of Champions League clashes with Barcelona down the recent years.

Not since the quarter-finals of the European Cup in 1980 have the Scottish champions gone head-to-head with Los Blancos, by far the most successful club in the history of the competition.

The current holders also won their 35th La Liga title last season and come to Glasgow, like Celtic, with a 100% record at the start of the season, including a Super Cup triumph over Rangers' Europa League conquerors, Eintracht Frankfurt.

Madrid are football royalty and despite the summer departures of their most-decorated player Marcelo, Casemiro, Gareth Bale and Isco, Carlo Ancelotti has superstar power at his disposal, including Karim Benzema, who is aging like the finest bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon.

The France striker scored 15 Champions League goals last season and is flanked by the new breed of Brazilian icons - Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior, whose exploits with Benzema in the latter stages of last season's tournament are the main reason Real won their 14th European Cup.

Harry Houdini would have doffed his cap at their act of escapology against Manchester City in last season's semi-final.

Just two players were signed during the recent transfer window, with young France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni arriving from Monaco for big money, while Chelsea's Champions League-winning centre-half, Antonio Rudiger, joined on a free.

Celtic have been nothing short of sensational in the season's infancy. Tuesday night at Celtic Park could be one of the most spectacular in the stadium's history.