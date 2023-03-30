St Mirren v Livingston: Pick of the stats

St Mirren have lost two of their last three home league matches (W1), more than they had in their first 12 Scottish Premiership games in Paisley this season (W7 D4 L1).

Livingston have kept just two clean sheets in their last 19 league games, including none in their last seven. Away from home, David Martindale’s side have recorded just one shutout in their last 12 in the Premiership.

St Mirren are unbeaten in nine league meetings with Livingston (W4 D5) since a 2-1 defeat in February 2020.