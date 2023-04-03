'Chelsea have to get European football for next season'

Chelsea need to qualify for Europe this season, believes BBC Radio London’s Phil Parry, despite the managerless Blues currently languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Defeat by Aston Villa on Saturday saw Unai Emery’s side leapfrog Chelsea in the race for European football and, with a number of the clubs above them having games in hand, interim boss Bruno Saltor has a tough job on his hands.

Qualification could also come should Chelsea win the Champions League, although as Parry puts it, Real Madrid in the quarter-finals is “hardly a gimme”.

“I think Chelsea could finish anywhere between 11th and sixth and they have got to get as high as they can,” he said on BBC Radio London’s The Far Post podcast. “It seems crazy to think, when looking at it, how low they can finish.

“But even the Europa Conference League, Chelsea have got a big enough squad to cope and it is not a competition to frighten them.

“[Finishing seventh] to qualify for that would still keep them at that level to some extent.”

Much has been made of the significant sums of money spent in the transfer market by Chelsea’s ownership and Parry believes a failure to make Europe would see the finger pointed at those running the club.

“Sure, holes will get picked with Potter but obviously the ownership is being looked at,” he continued. "Words such as scattergun are being used and questions of structure.

“There will have been three transfer windows under these owners and three different managers spending the money!”

What type of manager do Chelsea need? And what positions require surgery to get Chelsea challenging again?

