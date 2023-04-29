Analysis: Brighton 6-0 Wolves

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Roberto de Zerbi reacted to his team's jaded performance at Nottingham Forest in midweek by leaving the likes of Kaoru Mitoma, Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo on the bench.

To say the Italian's team selection paid off would be quite the understatement.

Aided by some appalling Wolves defending, Brighton carved the visitors open at will and could have added further gloss to their biggest-ever top-flight triumph.

Pascal Gross's second goal was the game's standout moment - his swerving first-half effort will surely go down as one of the strikes of the campaign - but there were fine performances all over the pitch.

Deniz Undav netted his first two Premier League goals, while midfielder Gilmour - who was also handed a rare start at the Amex Stadium - was denied his first of the season by the bottom of the post.

Danny Welbeck also scored twice as the Seagulls closed to within two points of fifth-placed Tottenham, who have played two games more than De Zerbi's team.