Manchester United want to sign 29-year-old Tottenham striker Harry Kane, 24-year-old West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, 24, this summer, with the former the main priority of the three England internationals. (Sky Sports, external)

Manchester United's pursuit of Mount could see Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 26, leave Old Trafford this summer along with Scott McTominay, with Newcastle and West Ham interested in the 26-year-old Scotland midfielder. (Sun, external)

Portugal full-back Diogo Dalot, 24, is in the final stages of negotiations to sign new long-term deal at Manchester United. (Fabrizio Romano, external)

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams, 24. The Whites are unlikely to keep hold of the United States captain if they are relegated from the Premier League. (Football Insider, external)

United have opened talks with the mother and agent of Juventus and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, with the intention of signing the 28-year-old on a free transfer. (Nicolo Schira, external)

