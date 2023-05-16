W﻿ill Faulks, Chelsea News, external

A little over two weeks after emerging as the clear favourite to take over as Chelsea's next full-time manager, Mauricio Pochettino has landed the job and, while the announcement has yet to be made, most Blues fans are already thinking to next season with the former Tottenham boss in charge.

Despite his connections to Chelsea's cross-city rivals and despite his struggles in his most recent job at Paris St-Germain, there is optimism about the appointment. Perhaps it is just a matter of perspective - when you're at rock-bottom, every change looks like a positive one.

But there are also specific reasons to be excited.

The situation at Chelsea now is similar to the one which Pochettino found himself in when he started his spell at Spurs, when he was able to turn round the fortunes of a bloated and unmotivated squad in the space of a summer.

We expect this to be a longer process than that - but he's got the personality and the experience to do it, and he will be backed by the owners in a way he never was at Tottenham.

If he can restore some pride and some fight to this group of players, he will already have gone a long way towards succeeding.