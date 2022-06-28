Cole Palmer, 20, is hoping this could be the season he starts to emulate Phil Foden, both local players who came through the Manchester City academy having joined as children.

The Athletic, external claims City plan to use Palmer as a right winger in the first team more this season, with Raheem Sterling possibly leaving the Etihad.

Palmer scored three times for City's first team last season, against Wycombe, Club Bruges and Swindon in the Carabao Cup, Champions League and FA Cup respectively.

