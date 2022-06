Rangers have tabled an increased £2m-plus bid, plus add-ons, to PAOK for striker Antonio Colak after initially offering £1.75m for the 28-year-old Croatia striker and being told by the Greek club they want £2.5m. (Scottish Sun), external

Rangers striker Rory Wilson has undergone a medical ahead of his transfer to Aston Villa, with a £350,000 fee having been agreed for the 16-year-old. (Daily Record), external