Lawro's predictions: Luton v Chelsea

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Luton have had a brilliant February, winning five out of six games in the Championship, and they are up in the play-off places after beating Derby on Saturday.

When you consider Luton's wage bill and budget compared with some of the other teams in that division, you can see what a brilliant job Nathan Jones is doing there as manager.

I love it when clubs punch above their weight like that, but it is asking an awful lot for Luton to do it again with an upset here.

Chelsea could easily have won the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, and I just feel they will be too strong for the Hatters - even if Blues boss Thomas Tuchel rotates his squad.

Chelsea beat Luton at Stamford Bridge in the fourth round last season, on their way to the final. There's a different venue this time, but I'm going for the same outcome.

Bru-C's prediction: 1-1 - Luton to score first in extra time, Chelsea to equalise... and Luton to win on penalties.

There is the chance of an upset here, especially because there are no replays. Chelsea want some silverware after losing the Carabao Cup final, but that doesn't mean they will play well. If Luton can stay in the game, like Plymouth did against Chelsea in the last round, then they've got a real chance.

Find out how Lawro and Bru-C think the rest of the FA Cup fifth round will go