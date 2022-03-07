Burnley 0-4 Chelsea: Pick of the stats

Chelsea have won each of their last three Premier League games, this after only winning three of their previous 11 in the competition beforehand (D6 L2).

Burnley remain winless in their eight home Premier League meetings with Chelsea (D1 L7), the joint-most they have faced an opponent in the competition at Turf Moor without winning (also eight v Arsenal).

No Chelsea player has scored more goals under Thomas Tuchel in all competitions than Kai Havertz (13), who today scored his first Premier League brace since May 2021 against Fulham.