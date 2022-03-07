Liverpool midfielder Fabinho believes team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold could be "one of the best right-backs in history" if he continues on his current trajectory.

Alexander-Arnold supplied his 16th assist of an increasingly fruitful campaign against West Ham on Saturday and Fabinho has underlined his importance to Jurgen Klopp's side.

"When we have it, he can always find the ball in between the lines," said Fabinho. "Sometimes we think he doesn't have the solution but then he always finds the important pass.

"Sixteen assists is so impressive for a right-back and there are still two months of the season left so the number will be higher.

"It's really hard to find a right-back who plays like this, who looks more like a number eight or number 10. He can be one of the best in history."

Fabinho also played down the confidence he showed when scoring a "Panenka" penalty in the shootout victory over Chelsea last month.

"Luis Diaz didn't believe me when I said I would do it," he laughed. "When I was walking to the ball I was thinking about it and happily it worked.

"When you shoot a penalty like this, you know that if you miss you cannot go into the dressing room afterwards."