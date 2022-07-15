'One of the greatest additions to the Premier League this century'
📝 RAPHINHA LEAVES LEEDS!— BBC Sport West Yorkshire (@BBCWYS) July 15, 2022
Leeds United have confirmed the departure of Raphinha to FC Barcelona in a deal reportedly worth £50M rising to £55M.
Our Leeds United correspondent @apopey on how he will be remembered at Elland Road.#LUFC | #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/GeYtSoTKtg
