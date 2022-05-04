Real Madrid v Man City: Confirmed team news

Real Madrid put out a second-choice team at the weekend to beat Espanyol 4-0 and clinch the La Liga title.

They make eight changes from that match with Karim Benzema, Vinicus Jr, Toni Kroos and co back in.

Thibaut Courtois, Casemiro and Luka Modric are the only three to remain.

David Alaba was expected to miss out through injury, but he's named amongst the subs.

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Mendy, Casemiro, Modric, Kroos, Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius. Subs: Lunin, Fuidias, Alaba, Vallejo, Asensio, Marcelo, Jovic, Vazquez, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Mariano, Camavinga.