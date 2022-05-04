Real Madrid v Man City: Confirmed team news
Kyle Walker returns from injury to start for Manchester City at right-back.
City make four changes from the 4-0 win over Leeds at the weekend, with Walker, Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez replacing Nathan Ake, Ilkay Gundogan, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish.
Joao Cancelo, who was suspended for the first leg, is also in the team.
Man City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Rodri, Bernardo, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Foden, Jesus. Subs: Steffen, Carson, Ake, Sterling, Gundogan, Grealish, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Egan-Riley, Palmer, McAtee, Lavia.
Real Madrid put out a second-choice team at the weekend to beat Espanyol 4-0 and clinch the La Liga title.
They make eight changes from that match with Karim Benzema, Vinicus Jr, Toni Kroos and co back in.
Thibaut Courtois, Casemiro and Luka Modric are the only three to remain.
David Alaba was expected to miss out through injury, but he's named amongst the subs.
Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Mendy, Casemiro, Modric, Kroos, Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius. Subs: Lunin, Fuidias, Alaba, Vallejo, Asensio, Marcelo, Jovic, Vazquez, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Mariano, Camavinga.