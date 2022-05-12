Wolves 1-5 Man City: Pick of the stats

Manchester City have become the first team in English top-flight history to win five consecutive league games by a margin of at least three goals.

In Kevin de Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus (against Watford), Manchester City are the third team to have two players score 4+ goals in a Premier League match within the same season, after Tottenham in 2009-10 (Robbie Keane and Jermain Defoe) and Manchester United in 1999-00 (Andy Cole and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer).

Wolves have lost nine Premier League home games this season, their second highest tally in a single campaign after 2011-12 (13).