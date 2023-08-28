Former Hibs midfielder Kevin Thomson doesn't think Lee Johnson can have "too many excuses" following his sacking from the Easter Road club.

Johnson was dismissed on Sunday, a day after Hibs' 3-2 home defeat to Livingston.

"It's cut-throat at the top level," Thomson told the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

Hibs sit bottom of the Scottish Premiership after three defeats from their opening three games. They're the only club yet to get off the mark in the top-flight.

"There's a demand and an expectation among the fanbase for results, it's a results-driven business," the former Scotland international added. "If you're not getting them you really come under the microscope and criticism.

"He has been well-backed. I don't think he can sit and have too many excuses about the monetary value he's been able to invest in the squad. He's just came up a little bit short.

"The club really are under pressure now to get it right."