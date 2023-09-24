Liverpool 3-1 West Ham: Key stats

  • Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah became the fifth player to either score or assist a goal in each of his team's first six games of a Premier League season, after David Beckham for Man Utd in 2000-01, Thierry Henry for Arsenal in 2004-05, Sergio Aguero for Man City in 2019-20, and Erling Haaland for Man City in 2022-23.

  • In 72 Premier League visits as a manager to face Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United combined, West Ham’s David Moyes has won none (D21 L51), losing his last 13 such trips in a row. Against Liverpool alone, Moyes is now winless in 19 away games in the competition (D6 L13), losing his last eight in succession.

  • Liverpool have scored three or more goals in three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since December 2021.

  • Both of Jarrod Bowen's last two Premier League goals have been headers (v Luton and Liverpool), as many as his first 29 goals in the competition beforehand.

  • West Ham are the second side which Liverpool’s Mo Salah has scored 10+ Premier League goals against, along with Manchester United (also 10).

