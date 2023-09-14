A good time to play Man City?
Former Premier League goalkeeper Asmir Begovic believes it "could be a good time" to play Manchester City for West Ham as David Moyes weighs up a top-of-the-table game at London Stadium.
The Hammers have kicked off the season with three wins and a draw from the opening four games and Begovic told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily he could see them giving City a stern examination on Saturday.
"Any time you catch a team straight after an international break when players have been travelling it can be a good time," Begovic said.
"There may be a bit of jet lag or tiredness and West Ham will be full of confidence after their start.
"They will not mind being without the ball as they really like counter-attacking football and set pieces suit West Ham."
Begovic also had praise for the summer recruitment in east London with Mohammed Kudus - scorer of a fine free-kick for Ghana this week - set for a first home appearance.
"They have got another dimension in midfield with him," said Begovic, "and they will need it to challenge on the European stage.
"They have built a really nice squad, done good business and got value for money. I think it should be a really good season for them."