McNulty's prediction review: Liverpool

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Liverpool's late run to revive hopes of a Champions League place cannot disguise the fact that this has been a real season of underachievement for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Too many desperately poor away performances, especially in the middle of the season, saw a Liverpool team look so short of its usual fierce intensity and they paid the price by ending empty handed and dropping into the Europa League.

It has been, by Klopp and Liverpool's previous standards and by Mohamed Salah's blunt description, a failure.

Klopp will have Liverpool back at it next season as he targets midfield reinforcements such as Alexis Mac Allister and Mason Mount. Cody Gakpo looks ideal to fill Roberto Firmino's role, although £85m summer signing Darwin Nunez fell short of expectations. More will be expected of him next season.

McNulty's pre-season prediction: 2nd

What McNulty said in August: "Expect them to fight on all fronts again this term and challenge City all the way, securing at least one trophy."

