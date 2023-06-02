Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says previous successes or performances will count for little when his side face neighbours Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

City are hoping to replicate United's Treble-winning season of 1998-99, with the Champions League final to come against Inter Milan on 10 June.

Before then, City go to Wembley to face a United team they finished 14 points clear of in the Premier League table - but Guardiola says his team will need to "be their best" to beat their city rivals in a one-off encounter.

"Finals are all about how you will be in that moment, in the 90 minutes," said the Spaniard, whose only previous FA Cup success with City came in 2019.

"It's not what you have done in the past or how good you are. It's how you perform individually, as a team, and all of the details during those 90-95 minutes. It's not important about what you have done in the past or years ago.

"In the Premier League we were better than them, but it's one game so we have to be our best to beat them."

Asked about whether City were currently the best team in the world, he simply said: "Sometimes, but at other times we do not play well."