West Ham striker Michail Antonio has put the Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina into context - the only other final he has been involved in was Southampton's Football League Trophy victory over Carlisle in 2010.

"It’s massive," he said. “We’ve not been in a [European] final for 47 years. I’ve won a JPT [Football League Trophy] final, so this is massive for me. It’s probably the biggest thing I’ve been involved in, in my life.

"Most people want to retire with some type of accolades and this is an opportunity for me to have those accolades. But it’s not just for me, it’s for everyone.

"They [West Ham] finished runners-up [in the 1976 Cup Winners' Cup] - we want to win it."