Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says Kyle Walker-Peters' graduation to full England international vindicates his decision to leave Tottenham for St Mary's.

Walker-Peters converted his initial loan move into a permanent deal in August 2020 and has shone this season on both sides of the Saints' defence, leading to his England debut last Saturday.

"He is definitely an argument for young players coming here and making their way into the national team," said Hasenhuttl.

"It's amazing what he has done and shows that it's not a disadvantage if you are flexible in your position.

"I tell my players to be open-minded and do their best in whatever position they can. When he was playing for England, he showed some of the skills that we want to do, like when he won the ball early to help set up the equaliser."

Hasenhuttl does not think Walker-Peters is the finished article, however, and is still demanding more from his defender.

"He needs to score more goals from when he is positioned as a winger," he said. "He's started doing this and it's maybe harder for us than if he was playing for Chelsea or one of the top six. "