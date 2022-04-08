Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is mindful of the minutes his team face in April and says he will be making changes to keep his line-up refreshed.

The Foxes have another six matches to navigate this month, and Rodgers is concerned about the additional strain on a group that has been stretched at times this season.

“It’s the accumulation of games,” he said. “The same team won’t play in every single game, because you can’t get the same intensity if you do.

“The game is about energy so, naturally, we have to make changes – it will be the same for the Thursday game.”

Over recent weeks, Leicester’s defence has been significantly strengthened by the returns of Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana, James Justin and Timothy Castagne, but Rodgers will be carefully overseeing their fitness till the end of the campaign.

“It’s a case of managing their game time and looking at their recovery periods,” he said. “That is part of our plan.

“They have given us balance in that backline with consistent performances.”