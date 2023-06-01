Ange Postecoglou batted away questions over whether he is planning talks with the Celtic board amid reported interest from Spurs.

"No, because again that would mean me planning, organising, thinking about things other than Saturday," he said.

"Look, I understand that's your job to ask these questions because that's the role you are in, but you are not invested in this football club like I am, like the players are, like our supporters are.

"I woke up this morning thinking about one thing, the same thing I have been thinking about for the last five days.

"I know this football club has had a lot of success recently including trebles but over the history of time there aren't too many that can claim to that. Not just for myself but for some of these players, it might be the only one they get. So we need to focus on that."