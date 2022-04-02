Wolves 2-1 Aston Villa: Gerrard reaction

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard said: "At the end we were in a position where we had nothing to lose but we put ourselves in a really difficult place in the match with our first-half performance.

"We were second best and the game could have been dead and buried at half time. We were arguably better in the second half but we can't keep gifting goals - this league is unforgiving.

"I just said to the players, 'I thought this was a local derby, where we had to come out of the blocks and have a war from the first minute'. But we only started having a war in the 70th minute and it was too late, but we've only got ourselves to blame.

"Their goalkeeper has made two or three world-class saves but we've gifted two really poor goals and you can't afford to do that. We conceded a really poor goal and then had a real wobble.

"Wolves were sharper, more aggressive and they knew it was a derby and we didn't realise we were in a derby until the second half and beyond. I can't put my frustrations into words."