Southampton winger Theo Walcott is considering a move to Major League Soccer, with New York Red Bulls, New York City FC, LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC among the possible destinations. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, the Saints, Brentford, Bournemouth and West Ham are interested in signing winger Keane Lewis-Potter from Championship side Hull City. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

