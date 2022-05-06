Napoli's 23-year-old Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen says he would prefer to join Arsenal over Manchester United or Newcastle. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Express), external

However, 28-year-old Argentina forward Paolo Dybala, also wanted by Arsenal and Manchester United, has had an offer to join Borussia Dortmund when his Juventus contract ends in the summer. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian), external

Gunners right-back Hector Bellerin will make a permanent move to Real Betis for a fee of between £5m and £10m, after a successful loan spell and Copa del Rey victory with the La Liga club. (Charles Watts - Goal), external

Want more transfer gossip? Read Friday's full column here