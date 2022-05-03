Simon Stone, BBC Sport

John Stones was the only senior player missing from the open section of Manchester City training before Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid in the Spanish capital.

Stones missed Saturday's Premier League win over Leeds after limping out of the first leg against the La Liga champions last week.

Kyle Walker was at training after his recent ankle injury.

City are completing preparations for the game in Manchester, with manager Pep Guardiola due to speak to the media, along with Kevin de Bruyne, at about 13:00 BST.