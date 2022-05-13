Jackson on manager award, injury latest and relegation fight

Caretaker manager Mike Jackson has been speaking to the media before Burnley face Tottenham on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Being named Premier League manager of the month is "humbling" but Jackson said "it's a team effort and shows we have worked really hard".

On if the relegation fight will go down to the last day: "It could do. For me, just finish above the line. It doesn’t matter how you do it."

There will be some late calls on his starting XI. Jack Cork trained on Friday, Jay Rodriguez and Ben Mee are out running and he is "still waiting" on James Tarkowski.

Jackson is "gutted" for Matej Vydra, who has had surgery on a torn cruciate.

He said "emotions are high" at this stage of the season, but players need to try and keep their discipline.

He said Sean Dyche has messaged him before and every game, "which shows the mark of the man he is".

