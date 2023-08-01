Is Cantwell the 'golden boy'?

Jamie Currie, Rangers fan, external

Predicted finish: You would hope we can win the title but at this stage without a ball being kicked in anger, you can't really tell.

The standout player will be: Todd Cantwell –He's the golden boy at the minute and apart from the obvious of Danilo and Dessers hitting the ground running, I feel any success Rangers will have especially domestically will come down to how well Cantwell performs and where the manager utilises him within his system.

Game most looking forward to: All of them. It's good to have the football back.