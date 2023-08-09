Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

If it was not for the bad luck then Leeds United manager Daniel Farke must feel he would have none at all. He referred to a stream of injury setbacks as "hits in the neck" on Sunday after the 2-2 draw with Cardiff City.

But the news now that his captain Liam Cooper (plantar fascia) will be out for up to two months, winger Crysencio Summerville (groin) for three weeks and Junior Firpo (knee) to remain sidelined until the first international break will leave him feeling battered black and blue all over.

Farke goes into his second game in charge against Shrewsbury Town later, barely a month into the job, with 11 senior players unavailable to him. Coupled with the exit of seven this summer - either on loan or sold - who featured heavily last season, it means his squad is threadbare.

He feels every outfield position needs strengthening, but the scale of the current injuries suggests expediency is now required more than evolution in this transfer window.

A trio of centre-forwards in Patrick Bamford, Georginio Rutter and Mateo Joseph, winger Jack Harrison, midfielders Stuart Dallas, Tyler Adams and Sam Greenwood, plus defender Cody Drameh, make up the missing from the matchday roll call.

Leeds United are often at their best with their backs against the wall, taking the blows before slugging a way back into the fight. But with the spectre of more players set to leave before the transfer window closes next month, the option of using a crop of talented young players, like Archie Gray, sparingly is diminishing while everyone's resolve is being stretched.

The city of Leeds has often been the focus of hospital-based dramas and documentaries over the decades, such as Jimmy's, A&E Live and No Angels. The club's overworked medical staff at Thorp Arch could write and film their own.